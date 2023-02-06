Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $19.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,850.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,613 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 32,414 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,916.3% during the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,924.7% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 15,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,931.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 26,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 24,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 3.3 %

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average is $101.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

