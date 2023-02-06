Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Graham by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Graham by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Graham by 89.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Stock Down 0.1 %

GHC stock opened at $670.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.02. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $681.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $618.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $599.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on GHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.