Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,890.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 21.20%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

