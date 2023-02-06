Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.
NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $104.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $144.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.51.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
