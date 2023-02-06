Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 2,457 Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after buying an additional 742,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,359,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,249,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,523,000 after purchasing an additional 192,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 8.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,690,000 after purchasing an additional 90,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRC opened at $60.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMRC. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

