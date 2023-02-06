Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 195,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $45.82 on Monday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.51 million, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day moving average is $28.41.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is 69.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on POWL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Powell Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.

