Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $187,000 Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.65. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

