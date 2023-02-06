Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $189,000 Investment in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter worth $44,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 673.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the period. 15.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

