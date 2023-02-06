Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,472,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 48,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,003,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after purchasing an additional 342,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at iHeartMedia
In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,788,777 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,969.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
iHeartMedia Price Performance
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $988.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IHRT shares. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.
iHeartMedia Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
