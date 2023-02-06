Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 558.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 430.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 8.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Quanterix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QTRX opened at $14.91 on Monday. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $552.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.85.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 89.24%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Quanterix

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.