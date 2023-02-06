Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 867 Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Alexander’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 49.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,417,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexander’s by 26.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alexander’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexander’s Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $236.71 on Monday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.96 and a 1-year high of $266.43. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $230.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.98.

Alexander’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

ALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexander’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alexander’s to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

