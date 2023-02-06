Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $163,000 Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 89.6% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 128.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at $207,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MBUU. StockNews.com upgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Malibu Boats to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $72.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $302.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.16 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

