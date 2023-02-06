Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,419. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $29.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna cut shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.62.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

