Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,864,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 217.2% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,326 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 237.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,496,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 915,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $4.69 on Monday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $850.86 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRAY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on ViewRay to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ViewRay in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.
ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.
