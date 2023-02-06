Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRMY. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,758,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,664,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $14,820,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,736,000 after purchasing an additional 224,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 654.7% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,241,000 after purchasing an additional 202,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $49.34 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.56.

In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,132,088.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,416,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,011,644.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,871,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,650,477. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 18,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,132,088.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,416,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,011,644.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 479,704 shares of company stock worth $28,535,409. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Articles

