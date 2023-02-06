Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRMY. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,758,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $14,820,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 630,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,736,000 after acquiring an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 654.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after acquiring an additional 202,293 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

HRMY opened at $49.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.52. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HRMY. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $5,600,229.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305,915 shares in the company, valued at $135,587,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 95,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $5,600,229.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305,915 shares in the company, valued at $135,587,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 9,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $589,736.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,573,858 shares in the company, valued at $154,148,355.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,704 shares of company stock valued at $28,535,409. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.