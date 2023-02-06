Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 920,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,852,000. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY now owns 231,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $48.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $54.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HGV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

