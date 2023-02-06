Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,669 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 57,043,701 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of -385.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,042,388. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

