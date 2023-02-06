HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 98.0% during the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 243,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 120,528 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 121.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 31.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 46,592 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 141,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares in the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $28.22 on Monday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.08 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

In other news, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $821,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,369.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 13,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $346,574.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hunter Westbrook sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $821,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,369.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,545. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

