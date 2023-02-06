Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 145,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 74,666 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 101,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 10.7% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.9 %

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

HWM stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

