Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,170 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after acquiring an additional 883,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,128 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $241.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.69.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

