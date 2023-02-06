HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,269,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,130,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,849,000 after buying an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,324,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,154,000 after buying an additional 195,888 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,600,000 after buying an additional 139,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth $283,913,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.88, for a total transaction of $8,576,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,479,416 shares in the company, valued at $422,935,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,309 shares of company stock worth $20,357,963 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HubSpot Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

HUBS opened at $365.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.68 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.03 and a fifty-two week high of $596.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.