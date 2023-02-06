IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth about $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in IAC by 17.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,858 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in IAC by 15.7% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IAC by 34.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $56.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.12. IAC Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $138.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.94.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 22.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

