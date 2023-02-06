IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in IDACORP by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after acquiring an additional 80,688 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $118.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $518.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

See Also

