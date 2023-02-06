IFG Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,690.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,231,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,509,083,000 after buying an additional 24,766,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,830.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1,821.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 182,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $144.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

