Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,836.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,939 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,911.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 17,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,845.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,865.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 11,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.3 %

GOOG opened at $105.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

