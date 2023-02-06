Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $116.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares in the company, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

