Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2,441.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $2,844,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT opened at $116.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.88. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $87,533.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

