Inspire Investing LLC Buys 6,524 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $17.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 105.40% and a negative net margin of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $129.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

LPSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

