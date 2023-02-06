Inspire Investing LLC Buys New Stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,700,000 after purchasing an additional 292,935 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,805,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 344,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 27,477 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DOOR shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Masonite International Price Performance

Masonite International stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. Masonite International Co. has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.02. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $727.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

