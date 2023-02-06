Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 14.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 58.3% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 186,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 68,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 61.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.3% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of CHRS opened at $8.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $660.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.88. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 116.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.