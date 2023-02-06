Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 886.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 96.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $144.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $146.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPSC. StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $1,319,957.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 9,763 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $1,319,957.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,897.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,642 shares of company stock worth $12,678,879. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

