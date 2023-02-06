Inspire Investing LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Codexis by 326.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Codexis by 9.8% in the third quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Codexis by 36.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Codexis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $202,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,213 shares of company stock valued at $657,323 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Codexis Stock Down 3.7 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $6.45 on Monday. Codexis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.