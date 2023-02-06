Inspire Investing LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $99,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingTree by 80.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREE. StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.51. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.59 and a 1-year high of $129.30.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.48. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $909,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Olmstead sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $91,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,434.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

