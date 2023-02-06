Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 59.1% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 22.7% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $61.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

