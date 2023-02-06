Inspire Investing LLC Invests $204,000 in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 55.4% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trupanion by 123.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $22,280,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after acquiring an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 211.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 119,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $217,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,349,411.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $217,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,349,411.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $1,149,340. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Trupanion stock opened at $65.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $233.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

