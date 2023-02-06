Inspire Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 3,431 TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 34.3% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 656,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,174,000 after purchasing an additional 167,829 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,442,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,343 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TechTarget to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TechTarget Stock Down 0.0 %

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTGT stock opened at $52.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $91.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.26 million. Research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.