Inspire Investing LLC Sells 990 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

