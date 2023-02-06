Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,048 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,418,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 798,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after buying an additional 510,481 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 63.5% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 1,216,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,958,000 after buying an additional 472,180 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 59.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,902,000 after acquiring an additional 317,167 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

NTLA stock opened at $43.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.07. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.79% and a negative net margin of 859.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $90,308.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $109.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.16.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.