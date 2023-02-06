International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,060 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

International Paper Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

