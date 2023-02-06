Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 878,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 321,242 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Invesco by 35,698.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 172,781 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 144,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Shares of IVZ opened at $20.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $24.31.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 50.34%.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 786,378 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $14,241,305.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,419,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,541,494.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

