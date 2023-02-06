Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Position Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,771 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGI. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 815.5% in the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,139,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI opened at $194.39 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $196.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.44.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

