iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 4,060.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the period.

IEV opened at $49.79 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $54.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

