iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

IXG stock opened at $76.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.09. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

