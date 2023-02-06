iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS:ITB opened at $71.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

