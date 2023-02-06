JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBLU. StockNews.com raised JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.