John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 129.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 660,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,861,000 after purchasing an additional 371,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1,126.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 30.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $218,535.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $509,867.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $92.87 on Monday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $93.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Separately, StockNews.com raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son



John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

