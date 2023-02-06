Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 100,078 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $6.15 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

TV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.64.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.