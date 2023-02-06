Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 100,078 Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TV opened at $6.15 on Monday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.83.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
