Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 5,104 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLED. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 2,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.10.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

