Jump Financial LLC Cuts Holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 346,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Par Pacific by 34.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 1,257.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,743,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,937 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 8.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,170,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the second quarter valued at $13,246,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARR stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.06.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

